Menon Pistons Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.06 crore, up 9.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.06 crore in June 2022 up 9.18% from Rs. 48.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2022 up 6.81% from Rs. 4.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.62 crore in June 2022 up 10.09% from Rs. 7.83 crore in June 2021.

Menon Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2021.

Menon Pistons shares closed at 50.20 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.19% returns over the last 6 months and 33.69% over the last 12 months.