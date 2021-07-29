Menon Pistons Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.60 crore, up 142.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.60 crore in June 2021 up 142.98% from Rs. 20.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.65 crore in June 2021 up 391.7% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.83 crore in June 2021 up 203.49% from Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2020.

Menon Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2020.

Menon Pistons shares closed at 29.00 on July 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 53.03% returns over the last 6 months and 169.02% over the last 12 months.