Menon Pistons Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.00 crore, down 43.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.00 crore in June 2020 down 43.31% from Rs. 35.28 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2020 down 46.87% from Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2020 down 32.28% from Rs. 3.81 crore in June 2019.

Menon Pistons EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2019.

Menon Pistons shares closed at 13.22 on August 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given -14.16% returns over the last 6 months and -12.45% over the last 12 months.