Menon Pistons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.14 crore, up 3.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.14 crore in December 2022 up 3.97% from Rs. 50.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2022 up 6.56% from Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.73 crore in December 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 7.92 crore in December 2021.