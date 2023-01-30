English
    Menon Pistons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.14 crore, up 3.97% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Menon Pistons are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.14 crore in December 2022 up 3.97% from Rs. 50.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2022 up 6.56% from Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.73 crore in December 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 7.92 crore in December 2021.

    Menon Pistons
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.1456.4050.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.1456.4050.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.5427.1924.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.340.39-1.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.674.374.66
    Depreciation1.491.561.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.4115.9914.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.676.906.16
    Other Income0.570.600.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.247.506.43
    Interest0.730.840.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.516.676.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.516.676.11
    Tax1.641.681.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.874.994.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.874.994.57
    Equity Share Capital5.105.105.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.960.980.90
    Diluted EPS0.960.980.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.960.980.90
    Diluted EPS0.960.980.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
