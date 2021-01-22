Menon Pistons Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.38 crore, up 25.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.38 crore in December 2020 up 25.47% from Rs. 29.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2020 up 127.16% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2020 up 61.09% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2019.

Menon Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2019.

Menon Pistons shares closed at 20.65 on January 21, 2021 (BSE) and has given 87.39% returns over the last 6 months and 17.00% over the last 12 months.