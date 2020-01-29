Menon Pistons Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.00 crore, down 27.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.00 crore in December 2019 down 27.63% from Rs. 40.07 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2019 down 61.12% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2019 down 44.33% from Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2018.

Menon Pistons EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2018.

Menon Pistons shares closed at 17.30 on January 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 4.22% returns over the last 6 months and -19.72% over the last 12 months.