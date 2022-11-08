 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Menon Pistons Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.63 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Menon Pistons are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.63 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Menon Pistons shares closed at 54.60 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.17% returns over the last 6 months and 12.35% over the last 12 months.

Menon Pistons
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 65.63 59.22
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 65.63 59.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.77 28.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.39 -2.12
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 5.43 5.58
Depreciation 1.98 1.69
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 17.77 16.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.09 8.66
Other Income 0.25 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.33 8.74
Interest 0.92 0.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.42 8.04
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.42 8.04
Tax 2.18 2.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.24 6.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.24 6.01
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.24 6.01
Equity Share Capital 5.10 5.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.22 1.18
Diluted EPS 1.22 1.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.22 1.18
Diluted EPS 1.22 1.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 8, 2022
