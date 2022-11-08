English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Menon Pistons Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.63 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Menon Pistons are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.63 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    Menon Pistons shares closed at 54.60 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.17% returns over the last 6 months and 12.35% over the last 12 months.

    Menon Pistons
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.6359.22
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations65.6359.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.7728.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.39-2.12
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost5.435.58
    Depreciation1.981.69
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses17.7716.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.098.66
    Other Income0.250.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.338.74
    Interest0.920.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.428.04
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax8.428.04
    Tax2.182.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.246.01
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.246.01
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.246.01
    Equity Share Capital5.105.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.221.18
    Diluted EPS1.221.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.221.18
    Diluted EPS1.221.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Menon Pistons #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:40 pm