Menon Pistons Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.63 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Menon Pistons are:
Net Sales at Rs 65.63 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.
Menon Pistons shares closed at 54.60 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.17% returns over the last 6 months and 12.35% over the last 12 months.
|Menon Pistons
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|65.63
|59.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|65.63
|59.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.77
|28.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.39
|-2.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.43
|5.58
|Depreciation
|1.98
|1.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.77
|16.88
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.09
|8.66
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.33
|8.74
|Interest
|0.92
|0.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.42
|8.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.42
|8.04
|Tax
|2.18
|2.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.24
|6.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.24
|6.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.24
|6.01
|Equity Share Capital
|5.10
|5.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.22
|1.18
|Diluted EPS
|1.22
|1.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.22
|1.18
|Diluted EPS
|1.22
|1.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited