    Menon Pistons Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62.77 crore, up 11.33% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Menon Pistons are:

    Net Sales at Rs 62.77 crore in March 2023 up 11.33% from Rs. 56.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2023 up 33.86% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.51 crore in March 2023 up 25.66% from Rs. 9.16 crore in March 2022.

    Menon Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2022.

    Menon Pistons shares closed at 48.84 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.02% returns over the last 6 months and 13.19% over the last 12 months.

    Menon Pistons
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations62.7763.8456.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations62.7763.8456.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.0025.9128.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.84----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.752.60-2.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.275.815.44
    Depreciation3.052.141.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.3117.9816.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.059.407.04
    Other Income0.400.160.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.469.567.21
    Interest0.520.770.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.948.796.78
    Exceptional Items--11.48--
    P/L Before Tax7.9420.276.78
    Tax2.474.822.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.4715.454.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.4715.454.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.4715.454.08
    Equity Share Capital5.105.105.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.073.030.80
    Diluted EPS1.073.030.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.073.030.80
    Diluted EPS1.073.030.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

