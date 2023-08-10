English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Menon Pistons Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.86 crore, up 21.34% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Menon Pistons are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.86 crore in June 2023 up 21.34% from Rs. 59.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.74 crore in June 2023 up 28.69% from Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.85 crore in June 2023 up 23.2% from Rs. 10.43 crore in June 2022.

    Menon Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.18 in June 2022.

    Menon Pistons shares closed at 58.15 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.28% returns over the last 6 months and 12.58% over the last 12 months.

    Menon Pistons
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.8662.7759.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.8662.7759.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.6526.0028.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.354.84--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.84-2.75-2.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.396.275.58
    Depreciation2.153.051.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.9017.3116.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.598.058.66
    Other Income0.110.400.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.708.468.74
    Interest0.360.520.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.347.948.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.347.948.04
    Tax2.602.472.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.745.476.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.745.476.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.745.476.01
    Equity Share Capital5.105.105.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.521.071.18
    Diluted EPS1.521.071.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.521.071.18
    Diluted EPS1.521.071.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Menon Pistons #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:55 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!