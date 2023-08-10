Menon Pistons Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.86 crore, up 21.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.86 crore in June 2023 up 21.34% from Rs. 59.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.74 crore in June 2023 up 28.69% from Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.85 crore in June 2023 up 23.2% from Rs. 10.43 crore in June 2022.

Menon Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.18 in June 2022.

Menon Pistons shares closed at 58.15 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.28% returns over the last 6 months and 12.58% over the last 12 months.