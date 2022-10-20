Menon Bearings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.42 crore, up 5.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.42 crore in September 2022 up 5.99% from Rs. 48.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.90 crore in September 2022 up 17.31% from Rs. 5.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.97 crore in September 2022 up 15.88% from Rs. 10.33 crore in September 2021.

Menon Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in September 2021.

Menon Bearings shares closed at 107.70 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.67% returns over the last 6 months and 40.88% over the last 12 months.