Menon Bearings Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.52 crore, up 32.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.52 crore in September 2021 up 32.31% from Rs. 36.67 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.88 crore in September 2021 up 29.69% from Rs. 4.53 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.33 crore in September 2021 up 15.68% from Rs. 8.93 crore in September 2020.

Menon Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.81 in September 2020.

Menon Bearings shares closed at 76.45 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.32% returns over the last 6 months and 83.77% over the last 12 months.