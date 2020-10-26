Menon Bearings Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.67 crore, up 9.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.67 crore in September 2020 up 9.2% from Rs. 33.58 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.53 crore in September 2020 up 54.23% from Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.93 crore in September 2020 up 25.95% from Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2019.

Menon Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.52 in September 2019.

Menon Bearings shares closed at 52.80 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 55.75% returns over the last 6 months and -11.19% over the last 12 months.