Menon Bearings Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.58 crore, down 27.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.58 crore in September 2019 down 27.78% from Rs. 46.50 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2019 down 59.87% from Rs. 7.33 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2019 down 42.4% from Rs. 12.31 crore in September 2018.

Menon Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.31 in September 2018.

Menon Bearings shares closed at 59.15 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.63% returns over the last 6 months and -22.78% over the last 12 months.