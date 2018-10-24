Menon Bearings Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 46.50 crore, up 23.94% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 46.50 crore in September 2018 up 23.94% from Rs. 37.52 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.33 crore in September 2018 up 22.67% from Rs. 5.97 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.31 crore in September 2018 up 20.1% from Rs. 10.25 crore in September 2017.

Menon Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.07 in September 2017.

Menon Bearings shares closed at 71.60 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -33.73% returns over the last 6 months and -15.37% over the last 12 months.