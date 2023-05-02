Menon Bearings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.87 crore, up 4.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.87 crore in March 2023 up 4.38% from Rs. 51.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2023 up 35.44% from Rs. 6.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.93 crore in March 2023 up 21.13% from Rs. 11.50 crore in March 2022.