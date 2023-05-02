 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Menon Bearings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.87 crore, up 4.38% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Menon Bearings are:

Net Sales at Rs 53.87 crore in March 2023 up 4.38% from Rs. 51.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2023 up 35.44% from Rs. 6.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.93 crore in March 2023 up 21.13% from Rs. 11.50 crore in March 2022.

Menon Bearings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 53.87 49.65 51.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 53.87 49.65 51.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.11 17.90 22.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.96 0.41 0.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.06 7.78 6.84
Depreciation 1.90 2.05 2.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.93 11.06 10.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.83 10.44 8.97
Other Income 0.20 0.68 0.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.03 11.12 9.50
Interest 0.68 0.80 0.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.35 10.31 9.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.35 10.31 9.05
Tax 2.17 2.56 2.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.18 7.75 6.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.18 7.75 6.78
Equity Share Capital 5.60 5.60 5.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 1.38 1.21
Diluted EPS 1.64 1.38 1.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 1.38 1.21
Diluted EPS 1.64 1.38 1.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited