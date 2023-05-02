Menon Bearings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.87 crore, up 4.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.87 crore in March 2023 up 4.38% from Rs. 51.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2023 up 35.44% from Rs. 6.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.93 crore in March 2023 up 21.13% from Rs. 11.50 crore in March 2022.

Menon Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.21 in March 2022.

Menon Bearings shares closed at 104.55 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.29% returns over the last 6 months and 20.52% over the last 12 months.