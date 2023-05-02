English
    Menon Bearings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.87 crore, up 4.38% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Menon Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.87 crore in March 2023 up 4.38% from Rs. 51.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2023 up 35.44% from Rs. 6.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.93 crore in March 2023 up 21.13% from Rs. 11.50 crore in March 2022.

    Menon Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.21 in March 2022.

    Menon Bearings shares closed at 104.55 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.29% returns over the last 6 months and 20.52% over the last 12 months.

    Menon Bearings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.8749.6551.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.8749.6551.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.1117.9022.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.960.410.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.067.786.84
    Depreciation1.902.052.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.9311.0610.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.8310.448.97
    Other Income0.200.680.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.0311.129.50
    Interest0.680.800.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.3510.319.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.3510.319.05
    Tax2.172.562.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.187.756.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.187.756.78
    Equity Share Capital5.605.605.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.641.381.21
    Diluted EPS1.641.381.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.641.381.21
    Diluted EPS1.641.381.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #Menon Bearings #Results
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am