Menon Bearings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.61 crore, up 10.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.61 crore in March 2022 up 10.93% from Rs. 46.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.78 crore in March 2022 up 5.17% from Rs. 6.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.50 crore in March 2022 up 3.42% from Rs. 11.12 crore in March 2021.

Menon Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in March 2021.

Menon Bearings shares closed at 73.70 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.40% returns over the last 6 months and 25.02% over the last 12 months.