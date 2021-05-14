Menon Bearings Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 46.52 crore, up 53.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.52 crore in March 2021 up 53.54% from Rs. 30.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.45 crore in March 2021 up 95.27% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.12 crore in March 2021 up 46.51% from Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2020.

Menon Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2020.

Menon Bearings shares closed at 58.95 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.33% returns over the last 6 months and 77.83% over the last 12 months.