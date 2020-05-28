Menon Bearings Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.30 crore, down 24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.30 crore in March 2020 down 24% from Rs. 39.87 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2020 down 34.84% from Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2020 down 23.56% from Rs. 9.93 crore in March 2019.

Menon Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.90 in March 2019.

Menon Bearings shares closed at 30.30 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -46.18% returns over the last 6 months and -61.20% over the last 12 months.