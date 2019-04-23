Menon Bearings Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 39.87 crore, up 3.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.87 crore in March 2019 up 3.02% from Rs. 38.70 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2019 down 0.93% from Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.93 crore in March 2019 down 2.17% from Rs. 10.15 crore in March 2018.

Menon Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2018.

Menon Bearings shares closed at 82.80 on April 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.40% returns over the last 6 months and -23.37% over the last 12 months.