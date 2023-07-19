Menon Bearings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.55 crore, down 12.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.55 crore in June 2023 down 12.01% from Rs. 62.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.33 crore in June 2023 down 16.42% from Rs. 8.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.44 crore in June 2023 down 12.82% from Rs. 14.27 crore in June 2022.

Menon Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2022.

Menon Bearings shares closed at 132.05 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.30% returns over the last 6 months and 55.63% over the last 12 months.