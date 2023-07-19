English
    Menon Bearings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.55 crore, down 12.01% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Menon Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.55 crore in June 2023 down 12.01% from Rs. 62.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.33 crore in June 2023 down 16.42% from Rs. 8.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.44 crore in June 2023 down 12.82% from Rs. 14.27 crore in June 2022.

    Menon Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2022.

    Menon Bearings shares closed at 132.05 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.30% returns over the last 6 months and 55.63% over the last 12 months.

    Menon Bearings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.5553.8762.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.5553.8762.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.6421.1128.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.12-0.960.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.748.068.04
    Depreciation2.051.901.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.4711.9311.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.7811.8311.33
    Other Income0.610.200.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.3912.0312.31
    Interest0.580.680.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.8111.3511.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.8111.3511.69
    Tax2.482.172.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.339.188.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.339.188.77
    Equity Share Capital5.605.605.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.311.641.57
    Diluted EPS1.311.641.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.311.641.57
    Diluted EPS1.311.641.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #Menon Bearings #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:00 am

