Menon Bearings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.00 crore, up 34.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.00 crore in June 2022 up 34.15% from Rs. 46.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.77 crore in June 2022 up 33.51% from Rs. 6.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.27 crore in June 2022 up 28.67% from Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2021.

Menon Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.17 in June 2021.

Menon Bearings shares closed at 84.30 on July 19, 2022 (NSE)