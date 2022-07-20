 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Menon Bearings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.00 crore, up 34.15% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Menon Bearings are:

Net Sales at Rs 62.00 crore in June 2022 up 34.15% from Rs. 46.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.77 crore in June 2022 up 33.51% from Rs. 6.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.27 crore in June 2022 up 28.67% from Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2021.

Menon Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.17 in June 2021.

Menon Bearings shares closed at 84.30 on July 19, 2022 (NSE)

Menon Bearings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 62.00 51.61 46.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 62.00 51.61 46.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.85 22.56 19.51
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.45 -0.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.04 6.84 7.13
Depreciation 1.96 2.00 1.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.81 10.79 10.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.33 8.97 8.38
Other Income 0.98 0.53 0.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.31 9.50 9.20
Interest 0.62 0.45 0.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.69 9.05 8.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.69 9.05 8.46
Tax 2.92 2.27 1.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.77 6.78 6.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.77 6.78 6.57
Equity Share Capital 5.60 5.60 5.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.57 1.21 1.17
Diluted EPS 1.57 1.21 1.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.57 1.21 1.17
Diluted EPS 1.57 1.21 1.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 20, 2022 06:44 pm
