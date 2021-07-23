Menon Bearings Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 46.21 crore, up 117.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.21 crore in June 2021 up 117.1% from Rs. 21.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.57 crore in June 2021 up 209.34% from Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2021 up 100.91% from Rs. 5.52 crore in June 2020.

Menon Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2020.

Menon Bearings shares closed at 84.05 on July 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.96% returns over the last 6 months and 118.03% over the last 12 months.