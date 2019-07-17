Menon Bearings Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 40.62 crore, down 11.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.62 crore in June 2019 down 11.26% from Rs. 45.78 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.73 crore in June 2019 down 34.23% from Rs. 7.20 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.26 crore in June 2019 down 22.64% from Rs. 11.97 crore in June 2018.

Menon Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.28 in June 2018.

Menon Bearings shares closed at 71.50 on July 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.33% returns over the last 6 months and -20.51% over the last 12 months.