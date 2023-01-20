 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Menon Bearings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.65 crore, up 1.21% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Menon Bearings are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.65 crore in December 2022 up 1.21% from Rs. 49.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2022 up 46.12% from Rs. 5.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.17 crore in December 2022 up 34.94% from Rs. 9.76 crore in December 2021.

Menon Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in December 2021.

Menon Bearings shares closed at 106.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.22% returns over the last 6 months and -4.57% over the last 12 months.

Menon Bearings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 49.65 51.42 49.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 49.65 51.42 49.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.90 20.46 21.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.41 -0.25 -0.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.78 8.22 7.47
Depreciation 2.05 2.01 1.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.06 12.09 11.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.44 8.89 7.03
Other Income 0.68 1.07 0.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.12 9.96 7.82
Interest 0.80 0.81 0.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.31 9.15 7.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.31 9.15 7.11
Tax 2.56 2.25 1.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.75 6.90 5.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.75 6.90 5.30
Equity Share Capital 5.60 5.60 5.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.38 1.23 0.95
Diluted EPS 1.38 1.23 0.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.38 1.23 0.95
Diluted EPS 1.38 1.23 0.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

