    Menon Bearings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.65 crore, up 1.21% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Menon Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.65 crore in December 2022 up 1.21% from Rs. 49.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2022 up 46.12% from Rs. 5.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.17 crore in December 2022 up 34.94% from Rs. 9.76 crore in December 2021.

    Menon Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in December 2021.

    Menon Bearings shares closed at 106.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.22% returns over the last 6 months and -4.57% over the last 12 months.

    Menon Bearings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.6551.4249.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.6551.4249.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.9020.4621.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.41-0.25-0.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.788.227.47
    Depreciation2.052.011.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.0612.0911.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.448.897.03
    Other Income0.681.070.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.129.967.82
    Interest0.800.810.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.319.157.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.319.157.11
    Tax2.562.251.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.756.905.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.756.905.30
    Equity Share Capital5.605.605.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.381.230.95
    Diluted EPS1.381.230.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.381.230.95
    Diluted EPS1.381.230.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:11 pm