Menon Bearings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.65 crore, up 1.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.65 crore in December 2022 up 1.21% from Rs. 49.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2022 up 46.12% from Rs. 5.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.17 crore in December 2022 up 34.94% from Rs. 9.76 crore in December 2021.

Menon Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in December 2021.

Menon Bearings shares closed at 102.70 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.25% returns over the last 6 months and -1.20% over the last 12 months.