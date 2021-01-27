Menon Bearings Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.39 crore, up 37.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.39 crore in December 2020 up 37.11% from Rs. 31.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.70 crore in December 2020 up 80.3% from Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.35 crore in December 2020 up 45.77% from Rs. 7.10 crore in December 2019.

Menon Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2019.

Menon Bearings shares closed at 53.70 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.58% returns over the last 6 months and -9.14% over the last 12 months.