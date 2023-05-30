Mena Mani Indus Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.72 crore, down 62.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.72 crore in March 2023 down 62.48% from Rs. 9.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 down 34.25% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2023 down 34.18% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022.

Mena Mani Indus EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2022.

Mena Mani Indus shares closed at 25.64 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 85.13% returns over the last 6 months and 92.78% over the last 12 months.