Mena Mani Indus Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.72 crore, down 62.48% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mena Mani Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.72 crore in March 2023 down 62.48% from Rs. 9.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 down 34.25% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2023 down 34.18% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022.

    Mena Mani Indus EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2022.

    Mena Mani Indus shares closed at 25.64 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 85.13% returns over the last 6 months and 92.78% over the last 12 months.

    Mena Mani Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.720.349.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.720.349.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.580.349.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation0.000.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.020.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.04-0.050.15
    Other Income--0.011.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.04-0.041.57
    Interest0.16--0.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.89-0.041.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.89-0.041.31
    Tax0.22--0.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.67-0.041.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.67-0.041.02
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.67-0.041.02
    Diluted EPS0.67-0.041.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.67-0.041.02
    Diluted EPS0.67-0.041.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

