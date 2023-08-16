Mena Mani Indus Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 5.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in June 2023 down 5.53% from Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 76.7% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 75% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

Mena Mani Indus shares closed at 4.22 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 210.29% returns over the last 6 months and 193.06% over the last 12 months.