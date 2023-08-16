English
    Mena Mani Indus Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 5.53% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mena Mani Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in June 2023 down 5.53% from Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 76.7% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 75% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

    Mena Mani Indus shares closed at 4.22 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 210.29% returns over the last 6 months and 193.06% over the last 12 months.

    Mena Mani Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.003.722.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.003.722.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.972.582.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.080.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.051.04-0.21
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.051.04-0.21
    Interest--0.16--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.050.89-0.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.050.89-0.21
    Tax--0.22--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.67-0.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.67-0.21
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.67-0.21
    Diluted EPS-0.050.67-0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.67-0.21
    Diluted EPS-0.050.67-0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

