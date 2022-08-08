 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mena Mani Indus Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, up 45.52% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mena Mani Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in June 2022 up 45.52% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 down 281.85% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Mena Mani Indus shares closed at 11.91 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -47.30% returns over the last 6 months and -13.38% over the last 12 months.

Mena Mani Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.11 9.93 1.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.11 9.93 1.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.08 9.73 1.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.02
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.22 0.01 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 0.15 -0.06
Other Income -- 1.41 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 1.57 -0.06
Interest -- 0.26 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.21 1.31 -0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.21 1.31 -0.06
Tax -- 0.29 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.21 1.02 -0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.21 1.02 -0.06
Equity Share Capital 10.03 10.03 10.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 1.02 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.21 1.02 -0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 1.02 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.21 1.02 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST
