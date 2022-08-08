Mena Mani Indus Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, up 45.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in June 2022 up 45.52% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 down 281.85% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Mena Mani Indus shares closed at 11.91 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -47.30% returns over the last 6 months and -13.38% over the last 12 months.