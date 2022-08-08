Mena Mani Indus Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, up 45.52% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mena Mani Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in June 2022 up 45.52% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 down 281.85% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.
Mena Mani Indus shares closed at 11.91 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -47.30% returns over the last 6 months and -13.38% over the last 12 months.
|Mena Mani Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.11
|9.93
|1.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.11
|9.93
|1.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.08
|9.73
|1.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.22
|0.01
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|0.15
|-0.06
|Other Income
|--
|1.41
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|1.57
|-0.06
|Interest
|--
|0.26
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.21
|1.31
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.21
|1.31
|-0.06
|Tax
|--
|0.29
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|1.02
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|1.02
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|1.02
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|1.02
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|1.02
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|1.02
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited