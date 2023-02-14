Mena Mani Indus Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 96.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 96.99% from Rs. 11.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 121.99% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 115% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.