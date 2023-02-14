 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mena Mani Indus Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 96.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mena Mani Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 96.99% from Rs. 11.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 121.99% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 115% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Mena Mani Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.34 0.88 11.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.34 0.88 11.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.34 0.87 11.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.02
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.03 0.19
Other Income 0.01 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.03 0.19
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 -0.03 0.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 -0.03 0.19
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -0.03 0.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -0.03 0.19
Equity Share Capital 10.03 10.03 10.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.03 0.19
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.03 0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.03 0.19
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.03 0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited