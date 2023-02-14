English
    Mena Mani Indus Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 96.99% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mena Mani Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 96.99% from Rs. 11.38 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 121.99% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 115% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    Mena Mani Indus shares closed at 13.59 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.74% returns over the last 6 months and -30.66% over the last 12 months.

    Mena Mani Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.340.8811.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.340.8811.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.340.8711.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.010.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.030.19
    Other Income0.01----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.030.19
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.030.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.030.19
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.030.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.030.19
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.030.19
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.030.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.030.19
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.030.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mena Mani Indus #Mena Mani Industries #Results #trading
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:44 am