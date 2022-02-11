Mena Mani Indus Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.38 crore, up 9075% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.38 crore in December 2021 up 9075% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021 up 629.16% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021 up 766.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Mena Mani Indus EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

Mena Mani Indus shares closed at 24.85 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)