Mena Mani Indus Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 51.71% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

Mena Mani Indus shares closed at 13.10 on January 21, 2021 (BSE)