Melstar Info Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 0.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Melstar Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in December 2018 down 0.49% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2018 down 134.16% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2018 down 119.15% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2017.
Melstar Info shares closed at 1.05 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -50.00% returns over the last 6 months and -72.37% over the last 12 months.
|Melstar Infotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.80
|0.87
|0.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.80
|0.87
|0.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.19
|1.22
|1.12
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.56
|0.56
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.95
|-0.91
|-0.98
|Other Income
|0.50
|0.31
|3.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-0.60
|2.20
|Interest
|0.13
|0.46
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-1.06
|1.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.58
|-1.06
|1.71
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.58
|-1.06
|1.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.58
|-1.06
|1.70
|Equity Share Capital
|14.28
|14.28
|14.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.74
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.74
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.74
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.74
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited