Melstar Info Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 0.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in December 2018 down 0.49% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2018 down 134.16% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2018 down 119.15% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2017.

Melstar Info shares closed at 1.05 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -50.00% returns over the last 6 months and -72.37% over the last 12 months.