Mehta Sec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, up 680.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2020 up 680.04% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2020 up 472.8% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2020 up 444.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Mehta Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2019.

Mehta Sec shares closed at 11.49 on February 02, 2021 (BSE)