Mehta Integrate Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 150% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 150% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 135.7% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 134.78% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

Mehta Integrate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2022.

Mehta Integrate shares closed at 19.53 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.22% returns over the last 6 months and 89.61% over the last 12 months.