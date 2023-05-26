Mehai Technolog Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.51 crore, up 170.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.51 crore in March 2023 up 170.77% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 up 3932.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 up 446.15% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Mehai Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Mehai Technolog shares closed at 24.86 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.78% returns over the last 6 months and -30.27% over the last 12 months.