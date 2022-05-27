Mehai Technolog Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, up 125.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in March 2022 up 125.99% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 84.51% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 8.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Mehai Technolog EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

Mehai Technolog shares closed at 44.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)