Mehai Technolog Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 132.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in June 2023 up 132.03% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 262.81% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2023 up 375% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

Mehai Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Mehai Technolog shares closed at 14.41 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.94% returns over the last 6 months and -67.69% over the last 12 months.