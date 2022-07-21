Mehai Technolog Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, down 22.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in June 2022 down 22.91% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 55.83% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 38.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

Mehai Technolog EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Mehai Technolog shares closed at 43.40 on July 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.36% returns over the last 6 months and -21.02% over the last 12 months.