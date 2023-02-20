Mehai Technolog Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, down 18.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mehai Technology are:Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in December 2022 down 18.02% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 11.68% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.
Mehai Technolog EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.
|Mehai Technolog shares closed at 13.20 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -68.79% returns over the last 6 months and -71.08% over the last 12 months.
|Mehai Technology
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.11
|0.61
|2.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.11
|0.61
|2.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.68
|1.45
|2.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.06
|-1.00
|-0.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.04
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.28
|0.09
|0.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|-0.01
|0.12
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.06
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.04
|0.13
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.04
|0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.12
|0.04
|0.13
|Tax
|0.03
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.09
|0.03
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.09
|0.03
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|10.71
|10.71
|10.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.03
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.03
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.03
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.03
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited