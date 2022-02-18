Mehai Technolog Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.58 crore, up 122.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.58 crore in December 2021 up 122.48% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 up 720.66% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

Mehai Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Mehai Technolog shares closed at 45.65 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)