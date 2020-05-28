Megri Soft Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 30.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 30.4% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 down 13.94% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 down 20% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019.

Megri Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2019.

Megri Soft shares closed at 13.40 on May 14, 2020 (BSE)