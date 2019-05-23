Megri Soft Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 12.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in March 2019 up 12.61% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 up 306.44% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

Megri Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2018.

Megri Soft shares closed at 12.06 on May 14, 2019 (BSE)