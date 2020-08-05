Megri Soft Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 39.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in June 2020 down 39.92% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020 down 5.53% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020 down 25% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2019.

Megri Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2019.

Megri Soft shares closed at 12.50 on July 10, 2020 (BSE)